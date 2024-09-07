Dhaka requests Yunus-Modi talks during UNGA

India yet to decide on the request; sources say the meeting is unlikely as Yunus's comments in a PTI interview were not well received in New Delhi

India is yet to make a call on a request by Bangladesh for a meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the UN General Assembly later this month.

Bangladeshi made a formal request earlier this week in this regard, reports Hindustan Times today quoting people familiar with the matter.

The people, who requested anonymity, said the Indian side is yet to decide on Bangladesh's request, and Modi's agenda for bilateral meetings in New York is still being firmed up.

A meeting between Modi and Yunus appears unlikely following comments by Yunus in an interview with an Indian media outlet earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported quoting those people.

Yunus's remarks had not gone down well in New Delhi, they said.

In the interview with PTI last Sunday, Yunus criticised ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for commenting on developments in Bangladesh while in India.

He also said India should move beyond the "narrative" that every political party other than Hasina's Awami League is "Islamist".

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," Yunus said. "Sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it. It's not good for us or India."

The Bangladeshi side has told India "quite firmly" that Hasina should keep quiet as "she has been given shelter there and she is campaigning from there".

There has been no comment so far from the Indian side to Yunus's remarks. However, the people cited above said such comments weren't conducive to better relations.