Dhaka reiterates its adherence to 'One China' policy

Bangladesh today reiterated its firm adherence to "One China" policy and urged the parties concerned to refrain from any unwarranted provocation.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Bangladesh has closely followed the recent election in Taiwan and urges the parties concerned to work towards lasting peace and stability in the region in the spirit of the UN Charter.

Last Saturday, the people of Taiwan opted for pro-sovereignty candidate William Lai as their leader.

China considers Taiwan part of China and opposes Taiwan's independence.