Dhaka protests Amit Shah’s comment on Bangladeshis

The government yesterday lodged a "strong" protest against "highly deplorable" remarks of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah about Bangladeshi nationals during his recent visit to Jharkhand.

Through a protest note handed over to the deputy high commissioner of India in Dhaka, the foreign ministry conveyed its "serious reservation, deep sense of hurt and extreme displeasure", according to a ministry statement published on its Facebook page.

It called upon the Indian government to advise the political leaders to refrain from making such "objectionable and unacceptable" remarks.

The ministry also emphasised that such remarks, coming from responsible positions against the nationals of a neighbouring country, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between two friendly countries.

Amit Shah on Friday said at a rally in Jharkhand that if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power in the state, it will chase Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators out of Jharkhand.