Dhaka may face more pressure from the West

Says Moscow; Bangladesh wants to stay out of tensions between two superpowers, says Momen

Moscow fears there may be sanctions against the Bangladesh government from the West in the coming weeks, which may affect the country's key industries.

In a statement on December 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said they see a link between the events of traffic blockades, burning buses, and clashes with police by the opposition political parties in several districts of Bangladesh on December 12-13 and the "inflammatory activity" of the western diplomatic missions in Dhaka, particularly that of US Ambassador Peter Haas.

"There are serious reasons to fear that in the coming weeks, an even wider arsenal of means of pressure, including sanctions, may be used against the government of Bangladesh, which is undesirable to the West," she said.

Maria said key industries, as well as a number of officials, who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic expression of the citizens' will in the upcoming parliamentary election on January 7, 2024, may be affected.

In the event that the US is not satisfied with the results of the expression of the people's will, there might be attempts to further destabilise the situation in Bangladesh, along the lines of the Arab Spring, she added.

"Unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from another gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state."

She added that they are, however, sure that despite all the intrigues of external forces, the issue of power in Bangladesh will ultimately be resolved by the friendly people of the country and no one else.

Russia, which is facing a flurry of sanctions from the US and other Western countries, made several statements accusing the US of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs, which also drew statements from the US.

Asked, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh does not want to be dragged into any tension that exists between the superpowers.

He told this to journalists when asked about Russia's statements on the US stance in Bangladesh after a seminar on the achievements of Bangladesh at the Foreign Service Academy in the city yesterday.

On Maria Zakharova's statement that there may be a situation like the Arab Spring in Bangladesh, Momen said he doesn't think there is any chance of that happening, adding that what Russia says is not Bangladesh's issue.

"We are a sovereign country, and we have a balanced foreign policy -- friendship to all and malice to none.

"We are a democratic country. Democracy is upheld because of Sheikh Hasina. There will be an election on January 7, following a democratic process. Things are going fine."