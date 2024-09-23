Dhaka lodges strong protest against Indian home minister’s remarks

The foreign ministry today lodged a strong protest against the highly deplorable remarks reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah about Bangladeshi nationals during his recent visit to Jharkhand.

Through the protest note handed over today to the deputy high commissioner of India in Dhaka, the ministry conveyed its serious reservation, deep sense of hurt and extreme displeasure and called upon the Indian government to advise the political leaders to refrain from making such objectionable and unacceptable remarks.

The ministry also emphasised that such remarks, coming from responsible positions against the nationals of a neighbouring country, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between two friendly countries.

Amit Shah on Friday said at a rally in Jharkhand that if BJP returns to power in the state, it will chase Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators out of Jharkhand.