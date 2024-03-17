Dhaka keeping watch on India’s citizenship law

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said Bangladesh, as a neighbouring country, is closely monitoring India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which permits non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to apply for citizenship.

While addressing the media at the YNT Centre in Chattogram on March 15, he emphasised, "The new CAA of India is its internal affairs, but as Bangladesh is a neighbouring country, we are keeping watch on it," according to a foreign ministry statement.

The CAA legislation was enacted in 2019, but its implementation was delayed due to unrest. However, rules for its enforcement have now been established.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced on Monday (March 11) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "fulfilled another commitment and upheld the promise of the framers of our constitution to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians living in those countries".

In response to queries regarding the US's critical stance on Bangladesh's recent election, where it was deemed not free and fair, Hasan Mahmud stated that while the US has the right to express its opinion, the assertion that the election lacked participation was untrue.

The foreign minister highlighted that out of the 44 registered political parties in Bangladesh, 29 participated in the polls on January 7. He asserted, "The government cannot be held responsible if any specific party chooses not to participate in the election."

"The party in question had advocated for obstructing the elections and resorted to violence for that purpose. Those involved in the violence were subsequently apprehended," Hasan added.

Regarding Bangladesh-US relations, the foreign minister noted that both countries are collaborating to enhance their multidimensional partnership, both domestically in socio-economic development and on the international stage.

Addressing the recent rescue operation of 23 sailors from Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean, Hasan stated that the government is tirelessly working to secure their release. However, he urged the media to act responsibly.

"The hijackers have access to Bangladeshi television channels via satellites. Observing the reactions of the hostages' families broadcasted on television provides them with additional leverage during negotiations, which is impacting adversely," he warned.

He further added, "Our primary objective is to ensure the safe return of the sailors and the vessel. So, we all need to play our parts responsibly in order to facilitate a swift resolution to the crisis."