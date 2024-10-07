Dhaka expresses deep concern to Myanmar over new Rohingya influx

Dhaka has expressed deep concern over the new arrivals of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in recent times due to armed conflicts in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The concern was expressed when Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Kyaw Soe Moe paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary urged Myanmar to take all measures to contain armed conflict near the bordering areas of Bangladesh and infiltration of civilian and armed personnel from Rakhine into Bangladesh.

He stressed on the need for early, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

In response, the Myanmar ambassador assured that repatriation of the displaced will be commenced as soon as peace and order in Rakhine state are restored.

Both sides acknowledged the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries in areas like trade, shipping connectivity, energy, and agriculture.

Issues of other bilateral components between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

Ambassador Moe congratulated the foreign secretary for assuming the new position and wished that during his tenure the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Myanmar will be further strengthened.

The foreign secretary also congratulated him on his appointment as the ambassador.