Dhaka explores ways to recover money from US

Dhaka and Washington yesterday discussed the possibility of signing a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) to enhance cooperation in combating corruption and money laundering.

The issue was discussed when Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and US Acting Coordinator for Global Anti-Corruption Shelby Smith-Wilson met in Washington DC on Sunday.

The foreign secretary is on a weeklong visit to the UK, his first foreign tour after he was announced in his new role on September 8.

During the tour, he held a series of meetings with UN and key US officials in Washington DC and New York. He is scheduled to return home today.

Jasim Uddin and Smith-Wilson discussed strengthening collaboration to counter corruption, tackle money laundering, and recover stolen assets.

The issues were also discussed when the US delegation visited Dhaka in the middle of September.

"Talks also covered technical support for reforms, MLA treaty, and enhancing experience and expertise sharing in procurement systems, law enforcement, judiciary, and media," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries to gather and exchange information to enforce public or criminal laws.

A mutual legal assistance request is commonly used to formally interrogate a suspect in a criminal case when the suspect resides in a foreign country.

Early this month, the Anti-Corruption Commission sent 71 Mutual Legal Assistance Requests to various countries as part of its efforts to recover the vast sums laundered abroad during the Awami League government's 15-year tenure.

Bangladesh lost approximately $8.27 billion annually between 2009 and 2018 from mis-invoicing of values of import-export goods by traders to evade taxes and illegal movement of money across international borders, according to Global Financial Integrity's report in 2021.