Dhaka-Delhi relation a model for others: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday described the relationship between Bangladesh and India as a "model" and "example" for others as both countries have resolved many problems through dialogue.

The prime minister said this while visiting Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban Office.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters afterwards.

Hasina referred to the solution of land and maritime boundaries between Bangladesh and India as an example. "This example has been created in combination with this [solution]," she said.

The PM recalled the Indian contribution during the country's Liberation War of Bangladesh. "We always remember the assistance and contribution of Indian people during our Liberation War," she said.

Tripathi said he feels at home here in Bangladesh as there is little difference between Bangladesh and India in terms of nature.

About cooperation between navies of both the counties, he said, "If Bangladesh Navy seeks any cooperation from the Indian Navy, then they have no option to say no to Bangladesh Navy."

Tripathi also visited the Bangladesh Military Museum and termed it a world class museum.

He said it is educative, effective... and he is taking back some ideas which he would provide to their organisation so that they can replicate those.

Mentioning that many naval officers of Bangladesh are receiving training in India, Tripathi said he told his counterpart that Bangladesh could send more officers if it wants.

The press Secretary said the premier and Indian naval chief opined that both Bangladesh and India hold same mentality regarding keeping the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean "peaceful", and both countries would work together as they don't expect any disturbance in this region.

During the meeting, the Indian navy chief also mentioned about his visit to the Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmodi-32, and became overwhelmed after seeing the sacrifice of the martyrs and contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He also praised the development of Bangladesh under Hasina's leadership.