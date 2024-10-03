Dhaka, Delhi look to work together to bolster ties

Dhaka and New Delhi have stressed the need to work together to promote bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The two neighbours discussed bilateral issues when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain yesterday at the foreign ministry, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Referring to the recent meeting between Touhid and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sideline of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, they underscored the importance of activating regular bilateral mechanisms.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of trade, projects, and people-to-people contacts.

"Importance of resuming regular visa processing by the Indian High Commission was also discussed," the statement said.

Indo-Bangla relations strained after the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5. The Indian visa centres in Bangladesh had been closed for weeks and they are now operating with limited staff because of security concerns. Passports of thousands of Bangladeshi visa applicants have reportedly been returned.

On Tuesday, Touhid told the media that there are currently no security complaints from foreigners as police have resumed their duties with support from the armed forces.

Many projects under the Indian Line of Credit have also remain haltedsince August 5 as Indian contractors are yet to rejoin work.

Touhid said both Dhaka and New Delhi want to advance the Indo-Banglarelationship in the interest of both the countries.