Dhaka, Delhi to elevate connectivity to new heights: official

Bangladesh and India are working together to enhance both physical and digital connectivity, aiming to strengthen trade connections, people-to-people ties, and various joint projects, according to a senior official at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The initiatives are part of an effort to elevate the relationship between the two countries, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi yesterday.

"Both countries are working together to enhance connectivity to a higher level," he said.

In response to questions about fees and security for new rail connectivity projects, Jaiswal said that these technical issues would be addressed in future discussions between the two governments.

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to New Delhi on June 21-22, Bangladesh and India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve rail connectivity.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted the central role of connectivity in the India-Bangladesh partnership, stating that it can transform geographical proximity into economic opportunities for the entire region.

"We believe that connectivity can transform geographical proximity into new economic opportunities, not just between India and Bangladesh, but also for the entire region," he said while briefing the media after the state visit.

As part of the new initiatives, a passenger train service will start between Rajshahi and Kolkata, and a trial run for a goods train on the Gede-Darshana to Haldibari-Chilahati route is planned for next month.

"This will also help sub-regional connectivity with Bhutan," said the Indian foreign secretary.

Another crucial aspect of this railway connectivity is the transit that they afford between different parts of India through the territory of Bangladesh and today's discussions focused on that, he said.