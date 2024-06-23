Dhaka, Delhi discussed joint river management: FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh and India discussed river management, including Teesta, noting that there are 54 rivers that the two countries share.

"There were discussions regarding the Teesta and joint river management. If we can establish a joint management of the rivers, it will benefit both countries," he said.

Hasan, who accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her two-day state visit to India on June 21-22, said this in response to a question from a reporter at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To take forward the cooperation in water resources, both countries have decided to constitute a Joint Technical Committee to initiate discussions for the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty.

India expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh with the "conservation and management" of Teesta River, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' South Asia Wing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said a technical delegation will visit Bangladesh for a project on the "conservation and management" of Teesta River inside Bangladesh.

"We will also be undertaking conservation and management of the Teesta River inside Bangladesh with suitable Indian assistance," said Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra yesterday in New Delhi.

Replying to a query, Hasan Mahmud said there was no discussion regarding China on Teesta.

Responding to another question, Hasan said he extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh when he exchanged greetings with him at a royal reception while performing hajj in Saudi Arabia.