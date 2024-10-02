Dhaka, Delhi discuss ways to promote bilateral ties

The importance of resuming regular visa processing by the Indian High Commission was also discussed

Dhaka and New Delhi today stressed the need for the two neighbouring countries to work together to promote bilateral relations.

The bilateral issues were discussed when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a ministry statement.

Referring to the meeting between the Adviser Touhid Hossain and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA in New York, both of them underscored the importance of activating the regular bilateral mechanisms between the two countries.

They also discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, projects, and people-to-people contacts.

"The importance of resuming regular visa processing by the Indian High Commission was also discussed," the statement said.

Indo-Bangla relations saw strains following the fall of the Awami League regime. The Indian visa centres were closed for weeks following the ouster. The centres are now operating with limited staff citing security concerns. Passports of 20,000 visa applicants were returned without issuing visas.

Yesterday, Touhid Hossain informed the media that there were no longer any complaints of security concerns from foreigners, as the police had resumed work, and the armed forces were providing support.

Many of the projects under the Indian Line of Credit have also been halted since August 5 as Indian contractors are yet to join work.

Touhid said both Dhaka and New Delhi want to advance the relationship for the interest of both countries.