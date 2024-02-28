Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:16 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:23 AM

Dhaka calls back high commissioner to Canada

Dr Khalilur Rahman

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman has been called back to Dhaka immediately.

In a letter signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General DM Salah Uddin dated February 25, the ministry said, "You have been transferred to foreign ministry, Dhaka."

"Therefore, you have been requested to leave your responsibility from the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Ottawa immediately and return to Dhaka," the letter said.

"You and your family members will be entitled to travel cost and other privileges," the letter said.

The foreign ministry has not mentioned any reason for the transfer.

