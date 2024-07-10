Dhaka, Beijing sign 21 cooperation documents to strengthen ties on diverse fronts

Announce 7 outcomes, including completion of feasibility study on FTA

Bangladesh and China today signed 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoUs, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

The documents were signed after the delegation-level bilateral meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

The signed documents are MoU on strengthening investment cooperation in the Digital Economy; MoU on Banking and Insurance Regulatory between China National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) and Bangladesh Bank; Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements Export of Fresh Mangoes from Bangladesh to China; MoU on Exchange and Cooperation in the field of Economic Development Policy; MoU on Trade and Investment Cooperation; MoU on Strengthening Digital Economy Cooperation; Minutes of discussions on the Feasibility Study of the China-aid National Emergency Operation Center in Bangladesh Project; Exchange the Letters on the China-aid 6th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge Renovation Project; Exchange the Letters on the Feasibility Study of China-aid Construction of Nateshwar Archaeological Site Park in Bangladesh Project; Exchange the Letters on the China-aid 9th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge Project; MoU on Strengthening the Cooperation in Medical Care and Public Health; MoU on Strengthening the Infrastructure Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation on Green and Low-Carbon Development; renewing the MoU upon Provision of Hydrological Information of the Yaluzangbu/Brahmaputra River in Flood Season by China to Bangladesh; MoU between National Radio and Television Administration and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh; MoU between the China Media Group (CMG) and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS); MoU between the China Media Group (CMG) and BTV; agreement between the Xinhua News Agency and BSS; agreement between the Xinhua News Agency and BTV; renewing the MoU between the Ministry of Education of China and the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh and MoU Regarding Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Infrastructure Development.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and China also announced seven outcomes, including that conclusion of joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Other announced outcomes are commencement of negotiation on the optimisation of Bangladesh-China bilateral investment treaty; completion of the Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity project; completion of trial run of the Single Point Mooring with Double Pipe Line project; commencement of Rajshahi WASA Surface Water Treatment Plant; and signing of MoU between Shandong Agricultural University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur; and the construction of Luban Workshop in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now visiting Beijing as part of her official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese premier Li Qiang.

She will end her visit after holding a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jingping this afternoon.