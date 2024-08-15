Dhaka, Beijing discuss ways to take partnership forward

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ambassador Yao Wen yesterday called on Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two sides had "in-depth exchanges of views" on the current situation in Bangladesh. They also discussed ways to move forward the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Bangladesh.

After the meeting, Touhid said the Chinese envoy hailed the friendly relationship between the two countries.

On his part, he said the people of Bangladesh look at China positively.

"We stressed on promoting the bilateral ties," he said.

The foreign adviser also thanked Yao Wen as China pledged to lend 2 billion Yuan to Bangladesh.

On August 9, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, during a regular press briefing, welcomed the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh.

"China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. We respect Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people," said the spokesperson.

China said they stand firmly by their policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all the people of Bangladesh.

"The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep. China values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," said the spokesperson.