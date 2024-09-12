‘Development not possible without access to info, free speech’

Says UN envoy Irene Khan

UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan has stressed the importance of access to information and freedom of speech.

"Development is not possible without access to information and freedom of speech, and democracy cannot survive without them. These are two inseparable and crucial elements in the context of human rights," she said.

During her speech as the chief guest, Irene made the remarks at a seminar organised by Research Initiatives, Bangladesh (RIB), titled "Advancing Accountability and Transparency through Access to Information" in Dhaka yesterday.

She also highlighted the critical role access to information plays in empowering people and advancing human rights.

"It [access to information] is essential for achieving gender equality, improving education and health, combating corruption, and promoting environmental progress," she explained.

Irene added, "Although the law grants people the right to access information, governments often withhold it under the guise of personal or official confidentiality, and national security."

She went on to criticise laws and regulations that prioritise "confidentiality" over transparency, which she said deprives the public of their right to know.

"In Bangladesh, the anti-discrimination movement has led to a new phase of reforms ... This presents an opportunity to advance the Right to Information act to the next level," she added.

Speakers suggested that government officials take the law more seriously and that the Information Commission become more citizen-friendly.

The seminar discussed the effectiveness of RTI act and explored ways to increase its use among the public.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, RIB Executive Director Meghna Guhathakurta, and its Project Manager Ruhi Naz also spoke at the event.