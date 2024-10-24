Delhi seeks stable ties with Dhaka

Says Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said his country will continue to seek a "stable, positive and constructive" relationship with Bangladesh.

Verma said India also wanted this relationship built upon the two countries' interdependencies, in which people of both nations remain the main stakeholders.

The Indian envoy made the remarks while addressing the 2024 NDC course participants at National Defence College, Bangladesh in the capital's Mirpur on Tuesday.

He spoke about India's foreign policy and development strategy, highlighting the country's growing engagement with the world to promote rules-based international order.

Verma also discussed reforms of global governance and interests of the Global South, as well as India's quest for inclusive, sustainable, and rapid national development.

The envoy elucidated the long-term vision of Bangladesh-India relations under India's "Neighbourhood First" foreign policy, "Act East Policy", the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, and India's Indo-Pacific Vision.