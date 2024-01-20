Delegation led by Hasan Mahmud in Uganda for NAM Summit

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the two-day 19th NAM Summit, which began yesterday in Kampala, Uganda.

The 19th NAM Summit, themed: "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence", will continue till today at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre.

The foreign minister reached Kampala yesterday afternoon, said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which shares 44 of its 120 members with the Commonwealth, is a grouping of mostly developing countries working together to advance shared interests.

After attending the 19th NAM Summit the minister will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the "South Summit" which will be held with the theme "Leaving No One Behind."

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh envoys to the UN and Kenya are also in Uganda to attend the NAM and South summits.

The South Summit aims at boosting South-South cooperation including in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and digital economy.

In Kampala, the 134 Member States will reiterate the message of solidarity, unity, and complementarity of the South and speak with a unified voice to achieve their common goals and objectives. The foreign minister is scheduled to leave Kampala for Dhaka on January 22.