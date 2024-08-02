Deaths in violence: UN ready to assist investigation

The UN is ready to assist Bangladesh government in the investigation into the killings in Bangladesh centering the students' protest.

"We are, of course, always ready to assist governments anywhere who may request help with different issues, and we see how we can best do that," said UN Secetary-General Antonio Guterres' Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a briefing on Wednesday.

He made the comment when asked if the UN would assist with any investigation in Bangladesh, especially as investigation by state-controlled institutions lack independence.

"In terms of independent investigations, as you know, that would require, as in any of these cases, mandate from a legislative body of this organisation," Dujarric said.

Earlier, in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on July 23, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk offered to deploy an independent fact-finding team to assist Bangladesh government in building trust among all stakeholders and to help de-escalate tensions.

Asked on at least three journalists were killed in Bangladesh during the recent violence and many others injured, Dujarric said the UN has condemned the use of live fire ammunitions in Bangladesh.