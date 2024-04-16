De-escalate Israel-Iran tension

Foreign minister urges relevant stakeholders

Bangladesh does not want war in the Middle East, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.

"We are for peace, not war. We want to see the relevant countries play an active role in de-escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. We also call for an end to the killings in Gaza," he said.

Hasan Mahmud made the comments when journalists, after an event at the state guest house Padma, asked him about Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel.

He said Iran might not have launched the attacks if its consulate in Syria was not attacked first.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister yesterday left for Greece to attend the 9th "Our Ocean Conference" in Athens. Sheduled for April 16-17 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, the conference aims to promote blue economy.

Hasan Mahmud will address the event, highlighting Bangladesh's efforts to enhance cooperation with experienced maritime nations.