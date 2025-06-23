Cultural, linguistic ties trump economic, trade links: Mamata on Bangladesh-India relations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today conveyed to Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah that the cultural and linguistic ties between the two sides rank above bilateral economic and trade linkages.Mamata articulated this when Hamidullah called on her at "Nabanna", the state secretariat, in Howrah in his first courtesy call with an Indian Chief Minister since formally taking over as High Commissioner late last month.

During the nearly 15-minute meeting, Mamata expressed hope for strengthening the traditional ties between the peoples of West Bengal and Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

She said the shared values and traditional cultural and linguistic affinities between the peoples of West Bengal and Bangladesh are above the commercial and economic components of the bilateral relations.

The Chief Minister conveyed her greetings to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and the people of Bangladesh.

She expressed her willingness to remain in touch with Bangladesh in the time to come.