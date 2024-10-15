Crown theft: Govt probing role of priest, staff at temple

Bangladesh government is investigating why the priest and staff of the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira left a golden crown unguarded and insecure.

The foreign ministry, in a statement yesterday, said it had been confirmed that the head priest of the temple performed his regular puja rituals until 2:30pm on October 10, till which time the golden crown was intact inside the temple.

It said four individuals have already been arrested in connection with the theft case.

Earlier on October 12, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time of Durga Puja.

It said India noted with serious concern the attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira.

The crown was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now."

Yesterday, Bangladesh's foreign ministry said the attention of the government has been drawn to the Indian statement.

It said there were "just a handful of incidents" reported on which the government authorities acted promptly in ensuring the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities throughout the festival times.

"Communal harmony and peaceful coexistence remain a time-honoured feature of liberalism and democracy in Bangladesh, uniting all people," it said.

The foreign ministry said the Bangladesh government attests in the strongest terms that every individual, regardless of his/her faith, religion, or belief, has the right to establish, maintain, and perform respective religious rituals or practices without any hindrance.

"This was vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja in over 32,000 puja mandaps that were set up across Bangladesh."

Ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, in Bangladesh remains a duty of the government, it said.

"Upholding the rights of every citizen regardless of one's identity, religion, or faith must be recognized as an internal affair of Bangladesh."

The interim government would like to reassure the international community that it continues to do its best to uphold the long-standing secular and inclusive credentials of the people of Bangladesh.