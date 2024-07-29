Criminals to be tried following due process

Foreign ministry assures int’l community; says innocents won’t face harassment

The government has assured the international community that law enforcement agencies will bring individuals responsible for the recent violence to justice using evidence, without any form of reprisal or harassment against protesting students or innocent civilians.

The law enforcement agencies have been given clear instructions to this end, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement yesterday.

The government is ensuring that due process is followed in guaranteeing accountability and justice for reported terrorist acts and that law enforcement agencies avoid excessive use of force under any circumstances, it stated.

The statement comes after the United Nations (UN), western countries, and global rights bodies condemned the recent violence, encouraged a durable solution to the present crisis, and stressed due process in the justice system and upholding fundamental human rights.

As per the home ministry, the death toll in last week's violence reached 147, while according to independent media reports, it was close to 200.

Mentioning the formation of an inquiry commission, the MoFA said a number of departmental investigations were being conducted to find the reasons behind the killings and the violence, and whether there were any cases of negligence.

The statement went on to say that there has been no single case of "shoot-on-sight" by security forces deployed in the aftermath of terrorist acts, as well as no firing from helicopters during law enforcement operations.

"There was no ulterior motive behind the inadvertent deployment of a white armoured personnel carrier (APC) that still had the UN insignia visible through the colour coating used to cover it.

"While the APC in question was quickly pulled out of service, the other images of law enforcement transports using UN insignia were false."

MoFA said broadband and mobile internet connectivity have been restored with full functionality by now.

The government has and will continue to uphold the people's right to freedom of expression and opinions at any cost, it added.

"The government would also continue to work together with the people in general to come to terms with the unprecedented losses and damages…," the statement said.

The government assures all international partners that the overall situation is returning to normal and looks forward to engaging with international partners in its efforts to build a peaceful, just, and inclusive society.