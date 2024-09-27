'Count on Europe's support in Bangladesh's reform drive'

European Commission President tells Yunus in New York

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen has assured Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus that "Bangladesh can count on Europe's support" in its reform drive.

"We also remain your partner for steady growth and infrastructure development under Global Gateway," she said during a bilateral meeting with Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

"Let's make the best out of our €400 million Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility," said the European Commission president.

The chief adviser also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on the sidelines of UNGA.

Meanwhile, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim AA Khan KC called on Yunus at UN headquarters and discussed justice and accountability issues.