Confucius Institute to be set up at RU

Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF) is going to set up a Confucius Institute at Rajshahi University within a year.

The institute will offer Chinese language and cultural courses for Bangladeshi students, RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, now travelling to China, told our Rajshahi correspondent virtually.

The Confucius Institute will be set up jointly by the university and Honghe University in Chinese Yunnan province, he said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at CIEF headquarters in Beijing Friday, the VC said.

The Confucius Institute will play a role in bridging differences between the universities of the two countries, said Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar.

At least 15 RU students were selected to visit China in September under the same programme, the VC added.

Md Ajijur Rahman, director of RU Office of International Affairs and Prof Abdullah Al Mamun, director Institute of English and other languages were present at the meeting.

Zhao Lingshan, vice president and general secretary of CIEF, and Peng Jie, deputy director of Center for International Chinese Education, among other CIEF officials, attended the meeting.