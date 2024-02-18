Conflicting parties taking advantage of geopolitical rivalries

Masud Bin Momen at Munich Security Conference

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that peacekeeping operations are being hindered as conflicting parties take advantage of the geopolitical rivalries to protract the crises.

He spoke as a panelist in a session on peacekeeping operations in the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary mentioned that the double standard observed with regard to Israeli atrocities on the unarmed civilians in Gaza, especially on women and children, was unfortunate.

Masud Bin Momen also highlighted Bangladesh troops' commitment and continued contributions in peacekeeping operations, including their track record of winning the hearts and minds of the local communities where they served.

Minister of International Development of Norway, minister of National Defence of Portugal and head of the mission to Iraq Volker Perthes spoke in the panel while Centre for International Peace Operations Executive Director Astrid Irrgang moderated the session.

Masud Bin Momen is participating in the Munich Security Conference as part of the Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.