Conditions right for bilateral ties upgrade: Brazil FM

Bangladesh and Brazil's leaders similar world views and action plans set the conditions right for strengthening the bilateral ties between the countries, said Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

"Considering the similarities between President Lula's [Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's world views, policies and priorities, in particular their quest for development and social justice, conditions are set for our bilateral relations for an upgrade," he said today.

Mauro Vieira said these last night while delivering a speech at a seminar titled "2024 G20: Priorities for Brazilian Presidency" organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.

He left Dhaka after a two-day visit to Bangladesh last night.

The visit came at a time when the bilateral trade between the two countries saw a significant rise in the aftermath of the Ukraine-Russia war. Bilateral trade between the countries reached $2.7 billion last fiscal from $1.5 billion in 2021.

Brazil is also the president of G20 this year.

Mauro Vieira during his meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu also discussed future collaboration in the areas of agriculture, education, defence, sports, and trade.

He also talked about Bangladesh's participation in three sectors of G20 under Brazil's Presidency -- environment and climate sustainability working group; empowerment of women working group and the task force for the launching of the global alliance against poverty and hunger.

He thanked Dhaka for contributing substantially to G20 discussions.

He said his presence in Dhaka is a testimony to the importance Brazil attaches to the relations with Bangladesh, which has grown considerably in many areas.

He said Brazil has made consistent efforts to prioritise issues that are critical to the developing world.

He said the world faces profound challenges which call for equally profound reforms.

"One of the main elements justifying the need for reform is the under-representation of developing countries in food and energy prices. ... The climate crisis is one of the issues. While these crises affect us all, they do not affect us equally. Developing countries are the ones that bear the brunt of them. Even within countries, it is the poorest that always suffer the most," said Mauro Vieira.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Sajida Foundation Chief Executive Officer Zahida Fizza Kabir and Friendship Executive Director Runa Khan also spoke.