Commerce adviser meets US trade representative as tariff talks continue

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer at his office in Washington, DC, at 11:00am local time yesterday.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest, particularly Bangladesh–US trade, commerce, and the ongoing tariff negotiations, according to an official statement received in Dhaka today.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

The meeting came as part of the second round of the three-day tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States, which resumed in Washington yesterday.

The discussions were wide-ranging, covering nearly all major aspects of the trade relationship between the two countries.

Sheikh Bashir Uddin is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the talks. Joining virtually from Dhaka were National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Faiz Ahmed Tayeb, special assistant to the chief adviser on ICT and Telecommunications.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce are also participating in the meetings in the US capital.

On the US side, representatives from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), as well as from departments overseeing agriculture, labour affairs, environment and natural resources, treasury, innovation and intellectual property, and investment, were present.

Both sides resumed discussions at 9:00pm Bangladesh time yesterday. The negotiations are scheduled to continue today.