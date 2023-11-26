Comments on Bangladesh by US and Russia 'unwarranted': foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has described the remarks made by the US and Russia over Bangladesh as "unwarranted".

"Look, I don't want to comment on that. We can talk about what is happening in Bangladesh, but not what the third or fourth country are talking. I would say it is unwarranted," he told reporters at the foreign ministry following his return from India.

He made the comments when his attention was drawn on the recent statements and counter statements by the US and Russia on Bangladesh's elections.

On November 22, Russian foreign ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova in her weekly briefing said the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met a high-ranking representative of the local opposition at the end of October and promised his interlocutor to provide information support in the event that the authorities used force against participants in 'peaceful demonstrations'.

"They can be seen as nothing less than gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state on the part of Washington and its satellites, demonstrating open disregard for the norms and rules enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," she said.

The US embassy in Dhaka on November 24, in response to media queries, said the US does not support any political party in Bangladesh nor does it favour one political party over another.

"We want what the Bangladeshi people themselves want: free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner."

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited New Delhi from November 23-25 for holding the Foreign Office Consultation with the Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. He also briefed some 90 heads of foreign missions who are concurrently accredited to Bangladesh but resides in New Delhi.

Asked about it, he said Bangladesh and India have agreed to strengthen vigilance along the common border to halt cross border movement of materials that might be used for sabotage during or ahead of the next national election in Bangladesh.

The two countries agreed to tightened watch by the border forcers – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF), he said referring to the recent seizure of a few consignments of bomb-making materials in this regard.

During the FOC last Friday, the two countries held discussions on wide range of issues covering border and security, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water, power and energy sectors, people to people ties and development cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Masud said during the briefing with the foreign ambassadors in Delhi, he said Bangladesh government is committed to hold free and fair elections as per the constitution.

He also distributed them the Election Commission guidelines and invited them to visit Bangladesh during he polls.

"Their desire is that the peoples' expectation is reflected in the elections," Masud said.