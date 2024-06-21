Climate Adaptation: Loans to raise debt distress

Says CEO of Global Center on Adaptation

It is an injustice when countries like Bangladesh that are not responsible for the climate crisis have to take loans for adaptation programmes, said Prof Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of Global Center on Adaptation (GCA).

"The countries like Bangladesh, Kenya and Senegal of the Global South do not cause climate crises. They don't want loans for climate adaptation as it increases their debt distress. This is a profound climate injustice in the system," he told a selected group of journalists at a Dhaka hotel on Monday during his three-day visit to Bangladesh.

He also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban on Wednesday.

Previously, Verkooijen helped shape the climate agenda of the World Bank Group in his role as the special representative on climate change.

Verkooijen said Bangladesh will be graduating out of LDC by 2026, which is great, but there are also risks that the development partners may decrease financial support for adaptation.

"So, what we at the GCA can do is to ensure that the developed countries provide adaptation funds despite the LDC graduation. A country does not want a loan for climate adaptation," he said.

At the moment, Bangladesh is the only country that is yearly investing $1.2 billion of the taxpayers' money in adaptation whereas the need is $8.5 billion.

The GCA head said as per the Paris Agreement on climate, the world committed to mobilise $100 billion for the Global South, but it was not mobilised. Then, in the UN climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, the world committed to mobilise $40 billion by 2025 for adaptation.

However, it remains $20 billion and is going down because development partners are reducing their development budget for various emergencies like the Ukraine and Palestine crisis.

"What about those who are in a climate crisis? The GCA comes in to support the countries at the forefront of the crisis," Verkooijen said.

He said the GCA provides adaptation expertise to the projects funded by the development partners like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Much of the focus for the last two years was on Africa, with the development partners investing $9 billion over the last two years.

The GCA last year adapted the model from Africa to Bangladesh and is working with the WB and ADB to climate proof their development.

"It would be a wasted development project if you build a road and it gets washed away the next year. So, as we climate proof the project, it becomes sustainable," he said.

He said traditionally, development projects are taken on top-down approach, but Bangladesh is the only country where Peoples' Adaptation Plan is being adopted. It means incorporating the knowledge of local communities in development planning.

"Locals know when the rain comes, when there is flooding or when the temperature goes high. So, they identify the problems and solutions... we then link their plan to the global funding institutions for funding," he said.

This model of Bangladesh is now being rolled out in other parts of the world including Liberia and Kenya, Verkooijen added.