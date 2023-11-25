Diplomacy
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:05 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Climate Action: UK to work closely with Bangladesh

DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:05 AM

The UK and Bangladesh will continue to work closely to turn climate commitments into action and have common objectives for COP28, said British Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director, Matt Cannell.

"It is vital that COP28 keeps the 1.5 degree target alive, makes progress towards a clean energy transition, away from fossil fuels, and rebuilds trust on climate financing commitments," he said at a discussion organised by the British High Commission Dhaka at the High Commissioner's Residence on Thursday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event titled "Towards COP28: Building momentum for climate action" brought together representatives from policymakers, academics, private sectors, civil society, youth and media.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মানবাধিকার ইস্যুতে বাংলাদেশ শিগগিরই ভালো খবর পাবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনের পর বাংলাদেশ সরকারকে সমর্থন দেবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী এ কে আব্দুল মোমেন বলেছেন, নির্বাচনের পর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র বাংলাদেশ সরকারকে সমর্থন দেবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|পানিসম্পদ

ভূগর্ভস্থ মিঠা পানি ব্যবহার-সংরক্ষণের কৌশল তৈরিতে অবদান রাখবে পাউবোর গবেষণা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে