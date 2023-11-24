Climate Action: UK to work closely with Bangladesh

The UK and Bangladesh will continue to work closely to turn climate commitments into action and have common objectives for COP28, said British Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director, Matt Cannell.

"It is vital that COP28 keeps the 1.5 degree target alive, makes progress towards a clean energy transition, away from fossil fuels, and rebuilds trust on climate financing commitments," he said at a discussion organised by the British High Commission Dhaka at the High Commissioner's Residence on Thursday.

The event titled "Towards COP28: Building momentum for climate action" brought together representatives from policymakers, academic, private sectors, civil society, youth and media.

Cannell said a priority for the UK is to ensure that COP28 delivers an outcome that puts the world on track in climate action. The UK will play a leading role in international negotiations and summits on the road to COP28 and beyond -- working with partners and encouraging higher ambition.

The discussion emphasised the importance of youth leadership in the policy-making process to accelerate climate action. The discussants also emphasised how Bangladesh can harness the benefits of carbon markets, digital revolution, NGO-private sector partnerships, and Just Transition in the RMG Sector in Bangladesh.