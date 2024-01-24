Chinese vice minister flies in on 4-day visit

To call on PM, the Speaker

Chinese Vice Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Sun Haiyan arrived in Dhaka on a four-day visit last night.

This is the first visit by a Chinese official after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed office following the January 7 national election.

A diplomatic source said Sun Haiyan is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

"The Chinese Vice Minister will be conveying greetings from the Chinese leadership to Hasina on her re-election," the source said.

China has been criticising the US for what it says was interfering in Bangladesh's national polls when the US and its Western allies had been calling for free and fair polls in Bangladesh.

After the election, Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory message said that China will strengthen mutual trust and promote traditional friendly relations with Bangladesh.

"We will coordinate development strategies and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will take our partnership to a new height," Xi said in the letter.

A day before coming to Dhaka, Sun Haiyan paid a courtesy call on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and focused on exploring ways to promptly implement agreements signed during the president's recent state visit to China.

She expressed interest in strengthening strategic bilateral relations and offering training possibilities for Maldivians in various fields.

China has been a major development partner of Bangladesh. Some of the major projects including the Dhaka Elevated Expressway and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram were constructed with Chinese funding.

The country has also engaged in a trilateral arrangement for Rohingya repatriation.