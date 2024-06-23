Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao in Dhaka

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao is now visiting Bangladesh to discuss issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and China.

He arrived in Dhaka yesterday (Saturday) on a four-day official visit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

The chinese minister will meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, said the official.

His meeting with the president will be held on Tuesday while meetings with the prime minister and the foreign minister are scheduled to be held separately on Monday.

The trip is seen as part of regular exchanges of high-level visits, but the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China is likely to be discussed, MoFA sources said.

PM Hasina's visit to China in the second week of July was underscored during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, who reiterated China's commitment to boosting investment in Bangladesh and enhancing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Yao emphasised the significance of the visit in promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange, aligning with Bangladesh's aspirations for "Vision 2041" and the realisation of a "Smart Bangladesh."

"It will be another historical one. It will be a game-changer. It will open a new chapter," Ambassador Yao told reporters while responding to a question at a seminar recently about Hasina's forthcoming trip.

The ambassador made the remarks when a reporter sought to know about a date of PM Hasina's proposed visit next month.

"Let's wait and see," the envoy said.

Recently, Yao said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said they were willing to promote the upgrading of industries and the digitalisation process in Bangladesh.

January last week, Chinese Communist Party's Vice Minister of the International Division Sun Haiyan visited Bangladesh and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other leaders.