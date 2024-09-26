Chinese medical team visits patients injured during student movement

Says health ministry

The health ministry today said a visiting Chinese Medical Assessment Team has expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided to those injured in the student-led mass uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime.

"The Chinese medical team is observing whether we are providing treatment in accordance with international protocols. They are very happy with the standards," said Dr Shah Md Helal Uddin, an additional secretary of the ministry, during a press conference.

The briefing was held in the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said a PID handout.

Invited by the Bangladesh government, the Chinese team quickly arrived and began their work, Helal mentioned.

So far, the team has visited 160 patients and reviewed the medical records of 105. While some cases were found to be severe, the ministry is committed to ensuring proper treatment for all.

"There will be no lack of cooperation from the health ministry to ensure proper care for all injured individuals, including the seriously injured," the additional secretary assured.

He also said that efforts will be made to provide the necessary treatment within the country, but if equipment or expertise is insufficient, sending patients abroad may be considered, based on the recommendations of the Chinese team.

China dispatched its medical team to Bangladesh within 48 hours of receiving the invitation. The team has already visited five hospitals and made suggestions, though a comprehensive assessment report will be sent after they return to China for consultation with higher authorities and experts.

The team is also assessing the equipment capabilities of Bangladeshi hospitals, said Helal.

Ministry officials were present at the press conference.