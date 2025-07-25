Chinese medical team in Dhaka to treat Milestone crash victims

The Chinese Emergency Medical Team consisting of five burn-specialist doctors and nurses from the Wuhan Third Hospital from Hubei Province arrived in Dhaka last evening.

The Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Sayeda Jasmin Sultana Milky, director general of global health emergency response wing of foreign ministry, received the team at the airport.

The team will assist in the treatment of patients burned in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

They are expected to start their work at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early in the morning.