Diplomacy
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:05 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:34 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy
Diplomacy

Chinese medical team in Dhaka to treat Milestone crash victims

Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:05 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:34 AM
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:05 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:34 AM
Photo: Courtesy

The Chinese Emergency Medical Team consisting of five burn-specialist doctors and nurses from the Wuhan Third Hospital from Hubei Province arrived in Dhaka last evening.

The Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Sayeda Jasmin Sultana Milky, director general of global health emergency response wing of foreign ministry, received the team at the airport.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The team will assist in the treatment of patients burned in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

They are expected to start their work at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early in the morning.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যখনই নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতি নিয়ে অগ্রসর হচ্ছি, তখনই নানা ষড়যন্ত্র সামনে আসছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘পতিত শক্তি গণ্ডগোল লাগিয়ে নির্বাচনের আয়োজনকে ভণ্ডুল করার চেষ্টা করছে।’

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চাঁদাবাজির অভিযোগে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের নেতাসহ আটক ৫

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে