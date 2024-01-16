Chinese FM congratulates Hasan Mahmud

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory message to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"Wang expected to work with the foreign minister of Bangladesh to further implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries," according to a message sent by Wang Yi to Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

He also expected the two countries to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Wang Yi, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, said China and Bangladesh are neighbors with a long history of friendship.

Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefits and win-win results.

He said China and Bangladesh have firmly supported each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests and the bilateral relations have made significant progress.