Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 09:34 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Chinese FM congratulates Hasan Mahmud

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 09:34 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 09:47 PM
Hasan Mahmud, left, Wang Yi, right. File photo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory message to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"Wang expected to work with the foreign minister of Bangladesh to further implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries," according to a message sent by Wang Yi to Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also expected the two countries to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Wang Yi, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, said China and Bangladesh are neighbors with a long history of friendship.

Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefits and win-win results.

He said China and Bangladesh have firmly supported each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests and the bilateral relations have made significant progress.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রশাসন বেশি নিরপেক্ষতা দেখাতে গিয়ে ভোটারদের নিরুৎসাহিত করেছে: মেনন
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসন বেশি নিরপেক্ষতা দেখাতে গিয়ে ভোটারদের নিরুৎসাহিত করেছে: মেনন

প্রশাসন বেশি নিরপেক্ষতা দেখাতে গিয়ে অনেক ক্ষেত্রে ভোটারদের নিরুৎসাহিত করেছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন বরিশাল ২ (উজিরপুর-বানারীপাড়া) আসনের সংসদ সদস্য ও বাংলাদেশের ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির সভাপতি রাশেদ খান মেনন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনী বিরোধ: রূপগঞ্জে আ. লীগের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষ, যানবাহনে আগুন

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification