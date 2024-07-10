Chinese firms to invest in textile, fintech and EVs

Hasina urges Chinese companies to expand investments in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi and Chinse companies yesterday signed 18 memorandums of understanding relating to investments in different sectors of Bangladesh.

The Chinse companies have showed interest in investing in Bangladesh's textile, electric vehicle, solar power, fintech and technology sectors, according to a statement from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Under one of those MoUs worth $50 million, Bangladeshi mobile financial service company Nagad will forge a partnership with Chinese Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) to build a digital financial platform.

A $20 million investment deal was signed on the 'Bangladesh Capital Market Digital Transformation Project' between Dex Bangladesh Tech Ltd and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh).

Deshbondhu Group of Bangladesh signed an MoU worth $400 million with Chemtex and China Chemical CNCC to establish a polyester staple fibre and other man-made fibre textile mill on 33 acres of land in the Mongla Economic Zone.

The MoUs were exchanged between the Bangladeshi and Chinese companies on the sidelines of the "Summit on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China".

The event was organised by the Bangladesh embassy in Beijing, BIDA, BSEC and CCPIT at the China World Summit Wing at Shangri-La of Beijing.

Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said now is the time for Bangladesh and China to explore new areas of further collaboration in trade and investment to create a prosperous future for both the nations, reports UNB.

The premier said Bangladesh-China partnership holds unbounded potentials as both countries are looking to the future.

"Our shared vision for economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development forms the cornerstone of our bilateral relations," she said.

Hasina, now on a four-day official visit to China, invited the Chinese businesses to visit Bangladesh, explore the opportunities, and experience the warmth and hospitality of the Bangladeshis.

"You will find in us all support and assistance you need. Let us work together to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more connected world."

The PM said China is the largest partner of Bangladesh, with trade volumes increasing year by year.

She, however, said that there is still an immense potential to further expand the trade ties. "We are committed to addressing trade imbalances and creating a more equitable trade relationship."

Hasina said that Bangladesh is keen to export more products, including textiles, garments, leather goods, jute products and agricultural produce, to China.

"We welcome Chinese investments in our export-oriented industries, which will help us diversify our export basket and reduce trade deficits," she said.

The premier encouraged Chinese companies to form joint ventures with Bangladeshi firms.

She also invited Chinese companies to establish R&D centres in Bangladesh, leveraging Bangladesh's skilled workforce and academic ingenuity.

Hasina called upon the Chinese business community to consider investing in Bangladesh's key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and logistics.

"We believe there is significant potential for Chinese investment, particularly in the energy sector, including renewable energy."

She said that climate-resilient smart farming opens opportunities for collaboration in agro-processing industries, with buy-back arrangements with China.

The premier said Bangladesh plans to establish three special tourism zones where China can invest in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

She also urged Chinese investors to explore portfolio investments in Bangladesh as the BSEC is actively working to further develop the country's capital markets.

"The aim is to make them more attractive to foreign investors. We have made significant progress in developing a robust bond market. We are on the brink of introducing derivative products, which will further diversify and widen our financial markets," she said.

Hasina said Bangladesh and China have a long tradition of bilateral cooperation and mutual support.

"China has been significantly contributing to our infrastructure projects, technological advancements, and overall growth of our economy."

She said that Bangladesh offers one of the most liberal investment regimes in the world and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) provides a number of services to foreign investors under one roof.

"In line with our commitment to economic development, we are establishing 100 special economic zones [SEZs], each equipped with state-of-the-art facilities."

Bangladesh is also developing five country-specific economic zones to foster closer economic ties with the key partner nations, the PM added.

OTHER MOUS

China Road and Bridge Corporation and Ningbo Cixing Company Limited signed an MoU on the investment framework agreement in Bangladesh's Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone.

Billion10 Communications Ltd and CHTC (HengYang) Intelligent EV Company Ltd signed a deal on manufacturing electric vehicles.

Billion10 Communications Ltd and Ningbo Sun East Solar Co Ltd signed another MoU to set up a solar park in Sylhet.

Billion10 Communications Ltd and HeSheng (Hoshine) Silicon Industry Co Ltd signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector.

Billion10 Communications Ltd and Zhongke Guorui (Zhuhai) New Material Technology Co Ltd signed a deal to invest in Bangladesh's waste lubricant oil recovery and refining industry.

EB Solution Ltd and Hongji Intelligent Transport Co Ltd signed a deal to invest in the Dhaka City Mobile Project.

EB Solution Ltd and Ningbo Shering New Energy Technology Ltd signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's smart cold chain logistic solutions sector.

Under an MoU on technical and financial investment collaboration, $20 million will be invested in Bangladesh for transportation of by river and road. The deal was signed between Intraco Refueling Station PLC and Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co Ltd.

Zibo Jinhuateng Paper Machinery Co Ltd will invest in the paper machinery sector in Bangladesh jointly with Nitol Niloy Group.

Chinese firm Zhengzhou Dongfeng Mid-South Enterprise Company will invest in TBR Tyre projects in Bangladesh in collaboration with Nitol Niloy Group.

Chinese company Shandong Sunite Machinery and Nitol Niloy Group signed an MoU to invest in Bangladesh's Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) Block.

Chinese firm Daliam Huahan Rubber and Plastic Machinery will invest in Bangladesh's rubber machinery sector with Nitol Niloy Group.

Chinese company ZP Technology (Anhui) Co Ltd will invest in producing lithium batteries and electric vehicles in Bangladesh jointly with Nitol Niloy Group.

'HELP REPATRIATE ROHINGYAS'

During a meeting with the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Hasina yesterday sought Chinese assistance for the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Wang Hunning, chairman of CPPCC, a very important wing of the Chinese Communist Party, led its delegation to the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The CPPCC chairman said they will discuss the matter with Myanmar and will play a role of facilitator in the issue.

"We will make our highest efforts to initiate Rohingya repatriation through holding discussions with Myanmar," he said.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said different bilateral issues, including Rohingya, reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and China, the celebration of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, and the contact between Awami League and Chinese Communist Party came up for discussion.

PM LEAVES BEIJING FOR HOME TONIGHT

UNB adds: Prime Minister Hasina will leave Beijing for Dhaka tonight, wrapping up her bilateral visit to China.

A special flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, will depart Beijing Capital International Airport at 10:00pm (local time) today.

The flight is scheduled to touch down at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:00am (Bangladesh time), foreign ministry sources said.

The premier was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka on Thursday morning.