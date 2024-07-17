Chinese ambassador dismisses claims about duration of Hasina-Xi meeting as 'nonsense'

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today binned claims of a "brief" meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the former's recent visit to China as "nonsense".

"I can tell you. I was there [at the meeting]. It was almost [for] one hour," he said while responding to a question from a reporter, adding that the claim that the meeting lasted for 30 minutes was "nonsense."

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on July 10.

With the meeting, Bangladesh and China elevated their relations to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative" partnership.

Responding to a question regarding criticism on the outcome of the visit, the Ambassador said these are the critics' assessments while the assessments of China and PM Hasina are aligned.

Asked about PM's early return to Bangladesh, the Ambassador said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke very clearly about the reason and all official programmes were completed before her departure from Beijing.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy Liu Yuyin, among others, was present at the media briefing.

Bangladesh and China have always respected and supported each other, treated each other as equals and cooperated for win-win results since the establishment of diplomatic ties, setting an example of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries, especially among Global South countries, President Xi said.

China cherishes the profound friendship forged by the older generation of leaders of the two countries and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cooperation in various fields, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi added.

He called on the two sides to promote the fine tradition of mutual support and deepen political mutual trust, noting that China supports Bangladesh in adhering to an independent foreign policy, pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions, safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and opposing any external interference.

China hopes to share experience on governance and development policies with Bangladesh, strengthen the synergy of development strategies and deepen cooperation in economy, trade, investment and connectivity, Xi said.

More Chinese enterprises are encouraged to enhance industrial investment cooperation with Bangladesh to promote the integrated development of industrial and supply chains and help Bangladesh achieve national development, Xi noted.