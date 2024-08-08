Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:12 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:15 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

China wants stability in Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:12 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:15 AM

China has issued a statement on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

"China is following closely the developments in Bangladesh. As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday in Beijing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The comment was circulated via the website of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুর জেলা কারাগারে গোলাগুলি

দুপর পৌনে ১টার দিকে এ প্রতিবেদন লেখা পর্যন্ত গোলাগুলি চলছে বলে জানা গেছে।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংক থেকে আজ এক লাখ টাকার বেশি তোলা যাবে না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification