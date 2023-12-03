China-Southeast Asian Symposium: Prof Manzoor Ahmed to present keynote address

Dr Manzoor Ahmed, emeritus professor at Brac University, has been invited as a keynote speaker for the 2023 China-Southeast Asian Symposium Towards Ecological Civilisation: Education for Sustainable Rural Development.

The symposium is set to take place from December 9 to 11 at Beijing Normal University, according to a press release.

Dr Ahmed, who has been a board member of the Unesco-affiliated International Research and Training Centre for Rural Education (INRULED) since 2010, will also participate in the governing board session of Unesco INRULED during the event.

His pivotal role in crafting INRULED's research report on "Education and Training for Rural Transformation: Skills, Jobs, Food, and Green Future to Combat Poverty" underscores his commitment to addressing critical issues in rural education.

As a keynote speaker, Dr Ahmed will share his insights on transforming education for inclusive and rural development.