China ready to work with new Bangladesh govt

Says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson

China is ready to work with the new Bangladesh government to carry forward the friendship, said a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry.

China reiterated that it would promote "high-quality" Belt and Road cooperation, and pursue greater progress for China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

"As an amicable and close neighbour of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agenda in accordance with its law after the election," Mao Ning, spokesperson of the ministry, told a regular briefing in Beijing yesterday.

The spokesperson mentioned China's principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country's internal affairs.

China congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her election victory and for successfully holding the 12th parliamentary election.