China ready to work with interim govt

China wishes Bangladesh political stability and economic development and is ready to work with the interim government to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Welcoming the interim government, Weidong said China wants to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and greater development of China-Bangladesh relations.

The minister made the comment when he met the outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to China Md Jashim Uddin in Beijing on Sunday, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Stating that China and Bangladesh have been traditionally friendly neighbours and comprehensive strategic partners, Weidong said China remains committed to developing relations with Bangladesh based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respecting Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh will adhere to independence, actively explore a development path that suits its national conditions, and is ready to deepen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields.

Bangladesh will also take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to push bilateral relations forward continuously, he added.