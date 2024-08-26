China for political stability in Bangladesh

Reaffirms its readiness to work with interim government to strengthen cooperation in various fields

China has expressed its support for Bangladesh's political stability and economic development and has reaffirmed its readiness to work with the interim government to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, according to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Welcoming the formation of the interim government, he said that China wants to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and to promote the further development of China-Bangladesh relations.

His made the comments during a meeting with the outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to China, Md Jashim Uddin, in Beijing on Sunday, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He emphasised that China and Bangladesh are traditionally friendly neighbours and comprehensive strategic partners.

The Chinese Minister said China remains committed to developing relations with Bangladesh based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respecting Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh will adhere to independence and actively explore a development path that suits its national conditions and is ready to deepen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields.

Bangladesh will also take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to push bilateral relations forward continuously, he added.