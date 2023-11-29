China most reliable dev partner of Bangladesh

Says ambassador Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said China is the most reliable development partner and a true friend of Bangladesh.

He said the so-called China trap is sheer fabrication. Chinese projects under the Belt and Road Initiative bring about immense benefits to the people, he said at a reunion of the alumni of Chinese exchange programmes at the Chinese embassy yesterday evening.

China has been Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, he said, adding that it is also a major source of foreign investment in Bangladesh, with an investment of $3.17 billion.

Wen said there are around 700 Chinese companies registered in Bangladesh.

However, he said, alongside the steady progress of China-Bangladesh relations, some disturbing noises emerge once in a while.

China-Bangladesh cooperation finds its root deep in the long-established friendship between the two peoples. It would have been impossible without the political guidance of the leaderships of the two countries, he said.

The envoy said China in the coming year will organise more bilateral training programmes, which would benefit a greater number of Bangladeshi participants.

Wen said 50 flights are operated on China-Bangladesh route every week and nearly 10,000 people travel to and from China on weekly basis.

"Here, I have another good news to share with you. More direct flights from Dhaka to Beijing will be launched very soon, so as to provide more diverse flight options and making people-to-people exchanges even more convenient," he added.