Diplomacy
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 02:06 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy
Diplomacy

China hopes for free and fair elections in Bangladesh

Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 02:06 PM
Says vice foreign minister during meeting with BNP
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:04 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 02:06 PM
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong meets BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in Beijing today. Photo: BNP Media Cell

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong today expressed hope for a free and fair election in Bangladesh and conveyed its willingness to work with the country's future government.

The statement came during a meeting with a visiting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) delegation at 11:00am (Bangladesh time). 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the delegation discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Fakhrul urged China to continue its support for Bangladesh in key sectors including agriculture, industry, garments, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

He also sought China's assistance in narrowing the trade gap, adopting modern technology, and providing training for Bangladeshi workers.

BNP leaders said the meeting was held in a cordial and respectful atmosphere.

This is the second day of the BNP delegation's ongoing visit to China.

The other members of the delegation include BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Begum Selima Rahman; Chairperson's Advisers Zahiruddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, and Professor Sukomal Barua; party media cell Convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel; and BNP Chairperson's Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে