China encouraged by resumption of social order in Bangladesh

china-bangladesh

China has noted that the situation in Bangladesh has come under control and social order has resumed.

"The Chinese side is heartened by that as Bangladesh's friend and close neighbour," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters during a media briefing on July 30.

He said Bangladesh and China are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners.

"China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China," said the spokesperson.

He said China stands ready to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

