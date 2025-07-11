China backs govt’s reform initiatives

Its foreign minister pledges cooperation in meet with foreign adviser

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed full support for Bangladesh's interim government's reform initiatives and pledged cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, medical tourism, and water management.

He made the commitments during a meeting with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain yesterday on the sidelines of the 32nd Asean Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur, according to a foreign ministry statement.

During the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the prospects of the bilateral ties.

Recalling recent Investment Conference of China in Bangladesh, Wang Yi expressed China's interest to work with Bangladesh in the field of textiles, energy, light engineering, among others.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain acknowledged with deep appreciation the political and development support extended by China to the current government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

He reiterated Bangladesh's call for an urgent and immediate solution to the Rohingya crisis and asked for China's support in this regard.

Touhid Hossain also urged China to support Bangladesh in regional and multilateral platforms, including in the United Nations.

Later in the afternoon, he also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and discussed possible means to expand bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade.

Anand expressed Canada's support in resolving the longstanding Rohingya crisis.

The foreign adviser was accompanied by Shameem Ahsan, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia; Forhadul Islam, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials of Bangladesh.

Touhid is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 32nd ARF Ministerial Meeting, which is set to begin today.