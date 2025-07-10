China backs Bangladesh’s reform initiatives, pledges support in trade, investment

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed China's full support to the reform initiatives of Bangladesh's interim government and assured China's cooperation in many priority areas such as trade, investment, medical tourism and water management.

He made the commitment when Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain met Wang Yi on the margin of 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum taking place in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur today, said a foreign ministry statement.

During the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the future prospects of the bilateral ties.

Recalling recent Investment Conference of China in Bangladesh, Wang Yi expressed China's interest to work with Bangladesh in the field of textiles, energy, light engineering, among others.

Touhid Hossain acknowledged with deep appreciation the political and development support extended by China to the current government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

He reiterated Bangladesh's call for an urgent and immediate solution to the Rohingya crisis and solicited China's support in this regard.

Touhid urged China to support Bangladesh in regional and multilateral platforms, including in the United Nations.

Later in the afternoon, he also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, where both sides discussed possible means to expand bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade, including through trade diversification and resilience building.

Anand expressed Canada's support in addressing the longstanding Rohingya crisis.

Shameem Ahsan, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia; Forhadul Islam, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials of Bangladesh accompanied the foreign adviser.

Touhid is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 32nd ARF Ministerial Meeting that is scheduled to be held tomorrow.